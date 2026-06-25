Kanimozhi Advocates for Respectful Debate and Urgent Action on Women's Safety

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi emphasizes the importance of constructive debates in the Legislative Assembly, urging political leaders to avoid personal attacks. She calls for immediate government action on increasing crimes against women and children while advocating for a cooperative relationship with the Union Government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:44 IST
Kanimozhi Advocates for Respectful Debate and Urgent Action on Women's Safety
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi highlighted the imperative for the Legislative Assembly to serve as a venue for constructive debates instead of personal vendettas. Speaking at the Thoothukudi Airport, she advised that political figures should refrain from derogatory remarks, stressing that both victory and defeat are inherent in political life.

Kanimozhi expressed optimism for an upcoming assembly session that aligns with public expectations, focusing on issues of societal importance rather than personal criticism. Her comments were in response to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's acknowledgment of a cordial relationship between the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government and the Union Government.

Concerning the rise in sexual offences against women and children, Kanimozhi noted that law enforcement falls under the Chief Minister’s purview and urged immediate, effective solutions over historical blame-shifting. She called attention to the growing public fear stemming from these crimes and underscored the necessity for decisive government action to ensure citizen safety.

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