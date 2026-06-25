Delhi Court Upholds Privacy in Call Details Case

A Delhi court has denied a husband's attempt to preserve his wife's call detail records, reinforcing the notion that late-night phone conversations are insufficient grounds to question a woman's character or breach her privacy.

Additional Sessions Judge, sitting in the South District at Saket Courts, upheld the trial court's dismissal of the husband's application. The appeal, filed against a previous order by the Mahila Court, sought preservation of call records for defense purposes, arguing they might be deleted over time. However, the court found no specific, reasonable basis for this request.

The court reiterated that while a litigant may present relevant evidence, preserving someone's call records infringes on privacy and requires justified reasoning. The ruling underscored changing societal norms, recognizing women's roles in varied professional environments, where they frequently interact with male colleagues.