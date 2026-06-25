Amidst Controversy, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Faces Political Turmoil

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is embroiled in a political controversy involving a viral video allegedly showing desecration. CM Mann claims political rivals are targeting him on religious grounds. The situation has escalated as Congress and other parties demand Mann's resignation, questioning the handling of the purported AI-generated video footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 22:40 IST
Amidst Controversy, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Faces Political Turmoil
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In the eye of a political storm, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann finds himself under intense scrutiny following the release of a controversial video purportedly depicting blasphemy. At a press conference, Mann alleged that his political adversaries, unable to confront him on political issues, have resorted to maligning him on religious grounds.

He criticized the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for its selective targeting, querying why similar boycott calls weren't directed at other leaders. Mann asserted that those responsible for the video fabrication will be unmasked, citing evidence against a main suspect. He steadfastly denied being the individual shown in the viral footage.

The incident has intensified political tensions, with Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioning the procedural adherence in analyzing the video, suspected to be AI-generated. Calls for Mann's resignation have mounted, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan citing ethical grounds for such demands. Meanwhile, an ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the origins of the alleged fabricated forensic report.

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