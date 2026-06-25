Tensions Surge as Cargo Ship Faces Drone Attack in Strait of Hormuz

A cargo ship, named Ever Lovely and flagged from Singapore, was reportedly attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. This incident raises concerns about maritime security in a region already troubled by geopolitical tensions. There were no casualties, but oil prices rose due to renewed fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Cargo Ship Reported A Suspected Attack As It Attempted To Pass Through The Strait Of Hormuz Close To The Coast Of Oman On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 22:46 IST
Tensions Surge as Cargo Ship Faces Drone Attack in Strait of Hormuz
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A cargo ship, the Ever Lovely, was attacked while navigating the strategic Strait of Hormuz close to Oman's coast, as reported by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). This incident has further heightened anxieties in a region already fraught with geopolitical tension, especially amidst the ongoing Iran conflict.

The vessel, a Singapore-flagged container ship, was hit on its starboard side by a suspected drone attack. Although no group has claimed responsibility, initial security assessments point towards a deliberate strike, causing damage to the ship's bridge but fortunately resulting in no casualties.

In response, oil prices have seen a 1% increase due to growing concerns about prolonged disruptions in Gulf oil flows. Maritime organizations are advising caution as investigations continue, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards asserting strict control over navigation routes, adding a layer of complexity to the diplomatic fabric of the Gulf region.

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