Mumbai Port Authority Marks 154 Years with Grand Celebrations

Mumbai Port Authority commemorated its 154th Foundation Day on Thursday, an event graced by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Shantanu Thakur. Several key figures including IAS officials and customs chiefs attended the ceremony, reflecting the importance of the occasion.

The theme "Together We Can" underscored the program, highlighting the invaluable contributions of port officers, employees, and stakeholders. Amid the celebration, 63 projects totaling Rs 5,028.17 crore were showcased, including inaugurations and announcements, fortifying the port's commitment to growth and development.

A compelling Foundation Day video encapsulated Mumbai Port's illustrious journey in the maritime industry. Exciting agreements like the Indira Dock Operations and Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina were exchanged, emphasizing port advancements. Union Minister Sonowal lauded the port's role in catalyzing Mumbai's evolution into a commercial powerhouse, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for port-led progress.

As the event unfolded, the Union Minister accentuated ongoing initiatives projected to boost investments in sectors like tourism and logistics. Meanwhile, awards celebrated sporting achievements and stakeholder contributions, with Deputy Chairperson Adesh Titarmare rendering the vote of thanks, bringing a ceremonious end to the program.