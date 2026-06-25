Mumbai Port Marks 154 Years, Unveils Projects Worth ₹5,028 Crore

Mumbai Port Authority celebrated its 154th Foundation Day on Thursday with the announcement, inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth ₹5,028.17 crore, reflecting the port's continued transformation into a modern maritime hub. The celebrations were attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, senior government officials, industry representatives and members of the Mumbai Port community.

Held under the theme "Together We Can," the event recognised the contribution of officers, employees, workers, shipping lines, port users, trade partners, service providers and other stakeholders who have played a role in the growth of one of India's oldest and most significant ports. The programme celebrated Mumbai Port's rich legacy while highlighting the infrastructure projects and development plans shaping its future.

Sonowal highlights Mumbai Port's role in India's maritime growth

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated Mumbai Port Authority on completing 154 years of service and described the institution as one of the key pillars in India's maritime history. He said the port has played an important role in transforming Mumbai from a natural harbour into the country's financial and commercial capital.

Sonowal acknowledged the contribution of generations of officers, employees, workers and stakeholders whose collective efforts have helped the port evolve alongside India's economic growth. He noted that every milestone achieved by Mumbai Port Authority reflects the dedication and teamwork of the people associated with its day-to-day operations.

The Union Minister also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of port-led development, saying Mumbai Port continues to occupy a special place in India's maritime journey. According to him, the port is creating fresh opportunities in investment, logistics, tourism and energy security while supporting broader national economic objectives.

He highlighted several ongoing initiatives being undertaken by the Mumbai Port Authority, including the International Cruise Terminal, ferry jetty projects, Jawahar Dweep reclamation works and energy infrastructure developments. These projects are expected to strengthen port operations while expanding tourism and improving the overall efficiency of maritime transport.

Minister of State Shantanu Thakur also addressed the event and praised Mumbai Port Authority for serving India's trade, shipping and industrial sectors for more than one and a half centuries. He said modern ports have an important role to play in the country's development and that institutions such as Mumbai Port Authority will contribute significantly to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Projects worth over ₹5,000 crore unveiled during celebrations

A major highlight of the Foundation Day programme was the unveiling of 63 development projects with a combined investment of ₹5,028.17 crore, covering multiple phases of infrastructure expansion and operational improvements.

The project package includes seven completed projects worth ₹132.29 crore, which were formally inaugurated during the event. Another 34 projects, valued at ₹1,354.59 crore, had their foundation stones laid, marking the beginning of construction and implementation. In addition, 22 new projects worth ₹3,541.29 crore were announced as part of Mumbai Port Authority's long-term development strategy.

Among the key developments during the programme was the exchange of the Indira Dock Operations and Maintenance Agreement and the Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina Agreement. These agreements form part of the port's ongoing efforts to strengthen operational efficiency, improve waterfront infrastructure and make better use of valuable port assets.

Speaking during the event, Vijay Kumar, Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said Mumbai Port is successfully balancing its rich heritage with future-oriented development. He highlighted the authority's growing focus on cruise tourism, waterfront redevelopment, green initiatives and improved utilisation of existing infrastructure.

Kumar also noted that Mumbai Port recently achieved its highest-ever cargo throughput of 70 million tonnes, describing the achievement as evidence of effective collaboration between the port, industry stakeholders and government agencies. He said continued cooperation would remain essential in improving efficiency, expanding services and supporting future growth.

Celebrating legacy while preparing for the future

Mumbai Port Authority Chairperson Dr. M. Angamuthu welcomed dignitaries and participants, describing Foundation Day as an opportunity to honour the institution's long history of serving the nation while recognising the people who have contributed to its success over the decades.

A commemorative film tracing Mumbai Port's journey and its contribution to India's maritime sector was screened during the programme, showcasing its evolution from a historic trading harbour into one of the country's major port authorities.

The celebrations also marked 100 years of the Mumbai Port Sports Club, with a special video highlighting the club's history and achievements. Awards were presented to sports personalities, employees and stakeholders in recognition of their outstanding service, professional contributions and accomplishments.

The event brought together representatives from across the maritime ecosystem, including port users, shipping companies, trade partners and government agencies. Senior officials attending the programme included Vijay Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairperson of Mumbai Port Authority; Adesh Titarmare, Deputy Chairperson of Mumbai Port Authority; Gaurav Dayal, Chairperson of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority; and Mayank Kumar, Principal Chief Commissioner of Mumbai Customs Zone-I.

The Foundation Day celebrations concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Deputy Chairperson Adesh Titarmare, who expressed gratitude to the Union Minister, Minister of State, senior officials, employees, stakeholders and all participants for contributing to the successful organisation of the event.

As Mumbai Port Authority enters its 155th year, the institution continues to expand its role beyond traditional cargo operations by investing in modern infrastructure, cruise tourism, waterfront development and sustainable maritime growth. The latest round of projects signals the authority's commitment to strengthening India's port ecosystem while preserving the legacy of one of the nation's oldest maritime institutions.