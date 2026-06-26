Delhi's Heroin Smuggling Syndicate Exposed as ED Arrests Prime Accused

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Delhi resident Harpreet Singh Talwar in connection with a massive heroin smuggling case linked to Mundra Port. Talwar, allegedly involved in money laundering, drug smuggling, and clandestine business investments, is said to have used proceeds to fund terrorist activities and luxury lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:21 IST
Delhi's Heroin Smuggling Syndicate Exposed as ED Arrests Prime Accused
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against a major player in an international drug smuggling syndicate by arresting Harpreet Singh Talwar in Delhi. This follows extensive searches on June 24 and 25 at various locations across the national capital as part of a significant money laundering investigation.

Talwar, identified as the prime suspect, was apprehended based on evidence gathered by ED's headquarters investigation unit, probing the large-scale import of heroin concealed in semi-processed talc from Afghanistan. The operation follows prior arrests by the National Investigation Agency connected to this intricate drug smuggling case.

Investigators have discovered a staggering INR 74 crore was transferred via hawala to Afghanistan to fund terrorist activities. The ED also revealed Talwar's extravagant lifestyle, funded by illicit proceeds, included investments in numerous nightclubs in Delhi and ownership of luxury vehicles, which were seized during the raids.

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