Tragedy Strikes: Car Plunges into Shimla Gorge, One Dead, Four Injured

A tragic accident occurred in Shimla district as a car plunged into a gorge near Jogni under Rampur Police Station, resulting in one fatality and injuring four others, police confirmed on Friday.

The lone fatality was identified as Peeki, 40, a resident of Rampur, who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. The injured, named as Sarjan, 36; Jyoti Prakash, 37; Lalit, 27; and Jai Prakash, 29, are from the village of Munish, Bahli, in the Rampur subdivision.

The injured are currently being treated at Khaneri Hospital. Police have stated that they are investigating the cause of the accident. The Shimla incident follows a recent tragedy in Chamba, where seven individuals died after a vehicle veered off the Chamba-Masrund road.