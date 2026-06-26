NCERT's New Textbook Sheds Light on Women's Historical Roles

NCERT's Class IX Social Science textbook highlights women's roles in Vedic times, noting fluctuating and declining statuses over history. It discusses women's contributions, the evolution of the varna and jati systems, and emphasizes occupational diversity and social mobility. The textbook revisits debates on caste and gender roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:27 IST
NCERT's New Textbook Sheds Light on Women's Historical Roles
NCERT Social Science text book (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCERT's latest Class IX Social Science textbook delves into the historical roles of women, citing the Manu-smriti to illustrate their respected status during the Vedic period. The textbook elaborates on how their roles and statuses have fluctuated, sometimes declining, owing to evolving social and political dynamics over time.

In the chapter, 'State and Society up to 1000 CE', the textbook highlights women's participation in scholarly pursuits, ritualistic ceremonies beside men, and public gatherings. Several Rig Veda hymns are attributed to women sages such as Apala, Visvavara, Ghosha, and Lopamudra, underscoring their esteemed position.

The text also revisits the concepts of varna and jati, discussing how social identities were determined by complex factors beyond birth. It highlights the fluidity in roles and social status, backed by both Rig Veda and Buddhist texts, which stress deeds over birth in defining societal roles.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026