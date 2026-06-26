NCERT's New Textbook Sheds Light on Women's Historical Roles

NCERT's latest Class IX Social Science textbook delves into the historical roles of women, citing the Manu-smriti to illustrate their respected status during the Vedic period. The textbook elaborates on how their roles and statuses have fluctuated, sometimes declining, owing to evolving social and political dynamics over time.

In the chapter, 'State and Society up to 1000 CE', the textbook highlights women's participation in scholarly pursuits, ritualistic ceremonies beside men, and public gatherings. Several Rig Veda hymns are attributed to women sages such as Apala, Visvavara, Ghosha, and Lopamudra, underscoring their esteemed position.

The text also revisits the concepts of varna and jati, discussing how social identities were determined by complex factors beyond birth. It highlights the fluidity in roles and social status, backed by both Rig Veda and Buddhist texts, which stress deeds over birth in defining societal roles.