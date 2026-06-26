Sukte Tribe Marks 70 Years Amidst Manipur's Tumultuous Times

The Sukte tribe celebrated their 70th anniversary in Churachandpur, Manipur, with cultural events highlighting their heritage. Simultaneously, the NIA arrested 10 individuals linked to Manipur's ethnic violence, shedding light on unrest involving the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities. The ongoing tension emphasizes challenges faced in achieving stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:28 IST
Sukte Tribe Marks 70 Years Amidst Manipur's Tumultuous Times
Sukte tribe celebrates 70th anniversary across Manipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Sukte tribe of Manipur's Churachandpur district commemorated their 70th anniversary amidst ongoing regional unrest. The celebration featured prayers and cultural programs across Sukte villages, focusing on their enduring legacy and contributions in education, public service, and cultural preservation.

On the same day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made significant strides in curbing ethnic violence in the region with the arrest of 10 individuals. These arrests, conducted in collaboration with state police and CRPF across multiple districts, come as part of investigations into Manipur's ethnic unrest.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities has resulted in hundreds of deaths and displaced thousands since May 2023. The turmoil led to the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the imposition of President's Rule, which was recently lifted. Efforts continue to restore peace and address the community tensions that persist.

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