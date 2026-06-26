Majestic Chariots Ready for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026

As the revered Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 approaches, Puri is bustling with activity. The intricate construction of the three towering chariots is entering its final stages, thanks to the relentless efforts of skilled artisans. Tasked with a laborious yet spiritually fulfilling mission, these experts are bringing the wooden giants of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra to life.

According to Chief Carpenter Bijaya Mohapatra, the construction is a tradition steeped in spirituality. "One finds peace in doing God's work," Mohapatra shared with ANI. He expressed pride in a legacy passed down through generations, noting the historical significance embedded in the 45-foot tall chariot of Lord Jagannath.

In complete synchronization, servitors, artists, and administrators are fine-tuning the final touches. Each year, these chariots are meticulously crafted anew. With 90 percent of the work accomplished, the Rath Yatra management promises on-schedule completion, amidst tidy coordination with police forces and administrative bodies ensuring safety and order during the festivities.