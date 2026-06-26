DRI Cracks Down on Wildlife Trafficking in Andhra Pradesh

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered an illegal wildlife trafficking syndicate in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. The Nagpur Regional Unit of the Mumbai Zonal Unit carried out the operation on June 24 and 25, seizing rare species such as Malabar Giant Squirrels, Indian Star Tortoises, and Jungle Fowl.

In a bold move, the DRI officers intercepted a suspect in Srikakulam city, leading to the rescue of four Malabar Giant Squirrels, one Indian Star Tortoise, and fourteen Jungle Fowl, all confined in cages. Their subsequent investigation took them to the remote village of Rayakurdi, approximately 60 kilometers away, where they rescued two Small Indian Civet babies despite challenging conditions.

These animals are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, prohibiting their hunting, possession, and trade. Post-seizure procedures ensured the animals were handed to the Srikakulam Forest Department, reinforcing DRI’s commitment to tackling wildlife crime. Public assistance remains crucial in curbing illegal trade and preserving India’s biodiversity.