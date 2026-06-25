Historic Unveiling of Tungabhadra Reservoir's 33 Crest Gates: A Milestone for South India

The Tungabhadra Reservoir in Vijayanagara district witnessed a historic moment with the inauguration of 33 newly installed crest gates on Thursday. The event, held at Munirabad Government High School grounds in Koppal district, was graced by Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Minister Revanth Reddy, and Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Raghavendra Hitnal revealed that leaders from the participating states discussed critical water management issues, including desilting the dam and exploring proposals for additional water storage facilities near Navali and Singatalur. The leaders pledged to collaborate for sustainable solutions under the guidance of Union Minister C.R. Patil.

Karnataka CM Shivakumar emphasized the significance of this development, highlighting its protection for farmers through robust infrastructure investments. He credited divine blessings for overcoming challenges when a gate malfunctioned, resulting in swift governmental action. The ceremonial inauguration was marked by a police guard of honor, acknowledging the officials and dignitaries present.