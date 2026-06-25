India Ships First Sea Cargo of Banganapalle Mangoes to Singapore

India has successfully completed its first commercial sea shipment of Banganapalle mangoes to Singapore, marking an important step in expanding the country's fresh fruit exports through more economical and sustainable transport. The initiative was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the ICAR–Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow.

The inaugural consignment consisted of 5 metric tonnes of premium Banganapalle mangoes exported by Osum Food Solutions LLP. The shipment left India on June 11, 2026, and reached Singapore on June 24, 2026, successfully completing a sea journey that demonstrated the commercial potential of maritime transport for fresh horticultural produce.

The mangoes were sourced from Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)-certified orchards in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring that cultivation met internationally accepted quality standards. After harvesting, the fruits were processed and packed at an APEDA-recognised packhouse in Karnataka, where they underwent grading, packing and quality checks before export. The entire consignment complied with Singapore's phytosanitary and quality requirements, allowing it to enter the market without any issues.

The shipment was imported by EC-Links Pte Ltd in Singapore, which reported that the mangoes arrived in excellent condition. According to the importer, the fruits maintained their sweetness, uniform ripening, attractive appearance and shelf life throughout the sea voyage. The importer also appreciated the high phytosanitary standards maintained during handling and transportation, highlighting the success of the cold-chain system used for the shipment.

The successful export demonstrates that sea freight can serve as a practical alternative to air transport for premium fruits when supported by proper post-harvest management and temperature-controlled logistics. Maintaining fruit quality during the nearly two-week voyage required careful handling, scientific storage practices and an efficient cold-chain network from the orchard to the destination market.

The shipment also delivered significant financial benefits for farmers. While Banganapalle mangoes were selling in the domestic market for around ₹25 to ₹26 per kilogram, the export consignment realised approximately ₹50 per kilogram, nearly doubling the returns received by growers. The higher export price highlights the value that international markets can generate for quality produce meeting global standards.

Banganapalle is among India's best-known mango varieties and is widely recognised for its golden-yellow skin, fibreless pulp, pleasant aroma and naturally sweet flavour. Its popularity in overseas markets has continued to grow, making it one of the country's most promising mango varieties for export expansion.

APEDA has been encouraging exporters to adopt sea freight for fresh fruits and vegetables by supporting market development, strengthening export infrastructure and helping businesses comply with international quality and food safety requirements. Compared with air transport, maritime shipping offers lower logistics costs, larger cargo capacity and a smaller environmental footprint, making it an attractive option for exporters seeking long-term growth in global markets.

The successful shipment to Singapore is expected to encourage more exporters to use sea transport for horticultural products while opening additional opportunities for Indian farmers and agribusinesses. Officials believe the achievement will strengthen India's reputation as a reliable supplier of premium agricultural produce and support the government's broader objective of increasing agricultural exports, improving farmers' incomes and expanding the global presence of Indian fresh produce through efficient and sustainable export channels.