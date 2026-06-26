Rajasthan's Water Revolution: Historic Agreements Set Stage for Long-Term Security

Rajasthan is set to enhance long-term water security through several large-scale projects, including the signing of a crucial MoU with Haryana for Yamuna River water sharing. With multiple initiatives, the state aims to tackle acute water scarcity, impacting nearly 30 million residents and expanding industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 14:18 IST
Rajasthan's Water Revolution: Historic Agreements Set Stage for Long-Term Security
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo/ Rajasthan Govt). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a landmark move towards securing water for the future, Rajasthan is on the verge of implementing major infrastructure projects scheduled to commence on June 29, 2026. The state's extensive plans are being lauded as a 'historic milestone' as they promise a significant leap in addressing its chronic water scarcity.

Under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's leadership, an anticipated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be inked between Rajasthan and Haryana, ensuring Rajasthan receives its rightful share of Yamuna water. The agreement, overseen by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, marks a crucial step in regional cooperation.

Key initiatives include a 265-kilometre pipeline from Hathnikund Barrage, the Renukaji, Lakhwar, and Kishau dams, and the renamed Ram Jal Setu Link Project. Alongside these, grassroots conservation campaigns aim to boost water self-reliance and restore traditional water sources, crucial for the sustainable future of Rajasthan.

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