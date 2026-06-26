Rajasthan's Water Revolution: Historic Agreements Set Stage for Long-Term Security

In a landmark move towards securing water for the future, Rajasthan is on the verge of implementing major infrastructure projects scheduled to commence on June 29, 2026. The state's extensive plans are being lauded as a 'historic milestone' as they promise a significant leap in addressing its chronic water scarcity.

Under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's leadership, an anticipated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be inked between Rajasthan and Haryana, ensuring Rajasthan receives its rightful share of Yamuna water. The agreement, overseen by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, marks a crucial step in regional cooperation.

Key initiatives include a 265-kilometre pipeline from Hathnikund Barrage, the Renukaji, Lakhwar, and Kishau dams, and the renamed Ram Jal Setu Link Project. Alongside these, grassroots conservation campaigns aim to boost water self-reliance and restore traditional water sources, crucial for the sustainable future of Rajasthan.