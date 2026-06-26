Venezuela's Heartbreak: Earthquakes Leave Nation in Ruins
A pair of powerful earthquakes devastated Venezuela, causing significant damage around Caracas. Rescue teams continue to search for thousands missing, with fatalities expected to exceed 10,000. The nation, already suffering from economic and political instability, struggles with relief efforts as international aid and support pour in.
In a tragic turn of events, Venezuela faces unprecedented devastation after two massive earthquakes struck the nation, centered approximately 100 miles west of Caracas, on Wednesday.
As rescue operations intensify, authorities report 235 fatalities, though the toll might rise dramatically, with over 49,600 people reported missing. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates potential fatalities exceeding 10,000.
International aid is flooding in as the nation grapples with the aftermath in the midst of existing economic and political challenges. The earthquakes have severely impacted infrastructure, housing, and basic services, leaving millions vulnerable.