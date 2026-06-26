Venezuela's Heartbreak: Earthquakes Leave Nation in Ruins

Rescuers Worked Through The Night On Friday To Save Hundreds Of Venezuelans Trapped In Rubble And Find Thousands More Missing After Two Of The Biggest Earthquakes In Latin Americas Modern History Smashed Areas In And Around The Capital Caracas The Government Said Dead Had Been Taken To Medical Centers But Did Not Give A Total Casualty Estimate From The Magnitude And Tremors That Struck About Km Miles West Of Caracas On Wednesday A Website Created To Track Missing People And Shared By Opposition Leaders From The Politically Polarized Nation Listed More Than

In a tragic turn of events, Venezuela faces unprecedented devastation after two massive earthquakes struck the nation, centered approximately 100 miles west of Caracas, on Wednesday.

As rescue operations intensify, authorities report 235 fatalities, though the toll might rise dramatically, with over 49,600 people reported missing. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates potential fatalities exceeding 10,000.

International aid is flooding in as the nation grapples with the aftermath in the midst of existing economic and political challenges. The earthquakes have severely impacted infrastructure, housing, and basic services, leaving millions vulnerable.