Europe Sizzles Under Record Heatwave: Implications and Measures
Europe battles record-breaking temperatures as a severe heatwave sweeps across the continent, impacting daily life and prompting emergency measures. France faces casualties and event cancellations, while infrastructure struggles under the strain. Authorities highlight climate change's role, with scientists indicating such events are increasingly likely.
Health authorities in Europe issued high alerts on Friday as an unprecedented heatwave ravaged the continent, leading to alcohol bans in France and damaging roads in Germany. From the UK to Serbia, countries experienced record-high temperatures as scientists identified this as one of the worst heatwaves ever recorded for the region.
In France, 55 deaths were linked to soaring temperatures, with Paris hitting 40.9°C. Cultural landmarks closed, and events like the Solidays music festival and the Pride festival were either canceled or postponed. The extreme heat caused highways in Germany to buckle, injuring individuals and closing roads. Britain's Met Office extended a red heat alert for southern England.
The Netherlands faced a rare 'code red' alert, closing schools as temperatures soared. In Serbia, warnings were issued, urging people to stay indoors. The heatwave is driven by an Omega block weather pattern, exacerbated by climate change, making current conditions 100 times more likely than two decades ago, experts said.
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