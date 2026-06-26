EU Strengthens Ties: Von der Leyen's Crucial Visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan to demonstrate EU support for Armenia amidst Russian political pressure. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, aiming for EU membership, secured re-election despite allegations of Russian interference, whilst Moscow accused the West of meddling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen Will Go To Armenia Next Week | Updated: 26-06-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 15:53 IST
EU Strengthens Ties: Von der Leyen's Crucial Visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan
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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan next week, signaling the EU's solidified support for Armenia amid escalating political pressures from Russia. This announcement was made by the EU on Friday, emphasizing the strategic importance of the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has recently been re-elected with aspirations of guiding his nation towards European Union membership, a development that international monitors claim was disrupted by Russian interference and pressure tactics.

In a counter move, Moscow has accused Western nations of meddling in the Armenian election process, allegedly in support of Pashinyan, heightening tensions at a crossroads of geopolitical interests.

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