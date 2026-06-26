European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen Will Go To Armenia Next Week

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan next week, signaling the EU's solidified support for Armenia amid escalating political pressures from Russia. This announcement was made by the EU on Friday, emphasizing the strategic importance of the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has recently been re-elected with aspirations of guiding his nation towards European Union membership, a development that international monitors claim was disrupted by Russian interference and pressure tactics.

In a counter move, Moscow has accused Western nations of meddling in the Armenian election process, allegedly in support of Pashinyan, heightening tensions at a crossroads of geopolitical interests.