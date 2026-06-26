Tensions Rise as US-Iran Inspection Dispute Escalates

Amidst ongoing disagreements, IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi expresses optimism for resuming nuclear inspections in Iran, despite repeated denials by Iran of inspection access. Grossi underscores the necessity of inspections for verifying Tehran's nuclear activities, conflicting with Iran's insistence on limited information sharing under its agreement with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:50 IST
Tensions Rise as US-Iran Inspection Dispute Escalates
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi is hopeful that inspections of Iran's nuclear sites will soon resume, despite Iran's ongoing refusal to allow such access per its agreement with the US. Speaking at the Japan National Press Club, Grossi emphasized the importance of these inspections for overseeing Tehran's nuclear agenda.

The IAEA is already engaged in technical operations following an MoU between the US and Iran, wherein the agency is assigned to supervise the nuclear aspect, necessitating site inspections. Current evaluations suggest Iran's enriched uranium remains at facilities like Fordow and Natanz but must be physically verified.

Amidst this backdrop, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied any imminent IAEA access or meetings with Grossi, linking future cooperation to the resolution of sanctions by the US. Meanwhile, President Trump countered skepticism about the inspection agreement, insisting it is intact despite Iran's protests.

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