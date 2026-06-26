Tensions Rise as US-Iran Inspection Dispute Escalates

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi is hopeful that inspections of Iran's nuclear sites will soon resume, despite Iran's ongoing refusal to allow such access per its agreement with the US. Speaking at the Japan National Press Club, Grossi emphasized the importance of these inspections for overseeing Tehran's nuclear agenda.

The IAEA is already engaged in technical operations following an MoU between the US and Iran, wherein the agency is assigned to supervise the nuclear aspect, necessitating site inspections. Current evaluations suggest Iran's enriched uranium remains at facilities like Fordow and Natanz but must be physically verified.

Amidst this backdrop, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied any imminent IAEA access or meetings with Grossi, linking future cooperation to the resolution of sanctions by the US. Meanwhile, President Trump countered skepticism about the inspection agreement, insisting it is intact despite Iran's protests.