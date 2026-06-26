Ukraine Celebrates Return of 160 Servicemen

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's successful repatriation of 160 servicemen who had been held captive by Russia since 2022. This marks a significant step in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, underlining efforts to secure the safe return of military personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Has Brought Home Servicemen From Russian Captivity | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:53 IST
Ukraine Celebrates Return of 160 Servicemen
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Ukraine has announced a major success in securing the release of 160 servicemen who were held captive by Russia since 2022, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The announcement was made on Friday via a statement on the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the efforts made by the Ukrainian government to bring home its soldiers.

This repatriation is a pivotal development in the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to the wellbeing of its military personnel.

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