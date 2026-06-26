Ukraine Celebrates Return of 160 Servicemen
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's successful repatriation of 160 servicemen who had been held captive by Russia since 2022. This marks a significant step in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, underlining efforts to secure the safe return of military personnel.
Ukraine has announced a major success in securing the release of 160 servicemen who were held captive by Russia since 2022, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The announcement was made on Friday via a statement on the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the efforts made by the Ukrainian government to bring home its soldiers.
This repatriation is a pivotal development in the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to the wellbeing of its military personnel.
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