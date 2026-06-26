Ukraine Celebrates Return of 160 Servicemen

Ukraine has announced a major success in securing the release of 160 servicemen who were held captive by Russia since 2022, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The announcement was made on Friday via a statement on the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the efforts made by the Ukrainian government to bring home its soldiers.

This repatriation is a pivotal development in the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to the wellbeing of its military personnel.