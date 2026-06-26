Hungary Eyes Euro Adoption by 2030 Amid Economic Shifts

Hungary, currently not meeting any euro adoption criteria, is on track to fulfill these by 2030, according to Prime Minister Peter Magyar. Public debt reduction is highlighted as the most challenging task.

Former leader Viktor Orban's pre-election fiscal strategies widened the budget deficit and threatened the nation's investment-grade credit rating. Despite this, Hungary's progress towards euro entry remains favorable in the eyes of credit agencies.

Magyar has pivoted towards pro-European Union reforms, enhancing transparency and anti-corruption efforts, which have improved financial market confidence. Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis offered support without committing to a timeline.