Hungary Eyes Euro Adoption by 2030 Amid Economic Shifts
Hungary aims to adopt the euro by around 2030, said Prime Minister Peter Magyar. Significant public debt reduction remains crucial. Post-election, Magyar criticizes predecessor Viktor Orban for financial mismanagement. Hungary's efforts are favored by credit agencies, with pro-EU reforms boosting markets and Eurogroup support expected.
Hungary, currently not meeting any euro adoption criteria, is on track to fulfill these by 2030, according to Prime Minister Peter Magyar. Public debt reduction is highlighted as the most challenging task.
Former leader Viktor Orban's pre-election fiscal strategies widened the budget deficit and threatened the nation's investment-grade credit rating. Despite this, Hungary's progress towards euro entry remains favorable in the eyes of credit agencies.
Magyar has pivoted towards pro-European Union reforms, enhancing transparency and anti-corruption efforts, which have improved financial market confidence. Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis offered support without committing to a timeline.