Viral Video Accuses Russian Commanders of War Crimes

A viral Instagram video by military veteran Alexander Lunin alleges Russian commanders in Ukraine are torturing and murdering soldiers for disobeying orders. Gaining over 12 million views, the video has caught the Kremlin's attention, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledging the need to investigate the claims further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Said On Friday It Would Look Into A Viral Video Appeal To President Vladimir Putin By A Military Veteran Accusing Russian Commanders In Ukraine Of Torturing And Murdering Soldiers For Not Fulfilling Suicidal Orders Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Said The Kremlin Had Not Yet Seen The Appeal | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:48 IST
Viral Video Accuses Russian Commanders of War Crimes
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A video post by military veteran Alexander Lunin has stormed Instagram, accusing Russian commanders of torturing and murdering soldiers in Ukraine.

The viral video, amassing over 12 million views, alleges grave misconduct for not following 'suicidal' orders. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated the Kremlin would investigate but noted the appeal uses 'strange wording.'

Lunin claims soldiers are detained for resisting orders, with families misled about their status. The Kremlin remains cautious but must delve deeper into these serious allegations.

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