Swatch's Legal Time Bomb: Battling Samsung over Trademark Battle
Swiss watchmaker Swatch is pursuing a $170 million lawsuit against Samsung over digital replicas of Swatch timepieces on smartwatches, marking the UK's largest trademark case of its kind. After a 2022 infringement ruling against Samsung, Swatch claims that licensing such designs could devalue its prestigious brand portfolio.
Swiss watch giant Swatch is embroiled in a $170 million legal battle with Samsung, accusing the South Korean tech leader of presiding over digital copycats of its luxury timepieces on smartwatches. As the UK's largest-ever trademark lawsuit reaches its conclusion, London's High Court has already found Samsung liable for trademark infringement in 2022 related to third-party apps available on their devices.
The apps, replicating models from brands like Omega and Tissot, plunged Swatch into a comprehensive claim that might stretch beyond the UK and could spark similar actions against Samsung's U.S. subsidiary. A June court filing revealed that damages were pegged on hypothetical license fees across ten Swatch brands, reflecting the Swiss giant’s reputational value.
Despite digital advances in the watch industry, Swatch remains committed to exclusivity, choosing not to enter the smartwatch market—a stance echoed by Tissot CEO Sylvain Dolla, who warns that licensing its designs could dilute Swatch’s premium appeal. Swatch continues to champion limited availability, safeguarding its prestigious market position against commodity-like smartwatch offerings.
ALSO READ
-
Swatch Sues Samsung for $170 Million Over Digital Clone Allegations
-
Samsung's $648 Billion AI Chip Bet: Transforming South Korea's Economic Landscape
-
Samsung's $648 Billion AI-Driven Venture: Boosting South Korea's Growth
-
Samsung Unveils $648 Billion Bet on South Korea's Future
-
Samsung's Billions: South Korea's Next Growth Cycle