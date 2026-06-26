Swatch's Legal Time Bomb: Battling Samsung over Trademark Battle

Swiss watchmaker Swatch is pursuing a $170 million lawsuit against Samsung over digital replicas of Swatch timepieces on smartwatches, marking the UK's largest trademark case of its kind. After a 2022 infringement ruling against Samsung, Swatch claims that licensing such designs could devalue its prestigious brand portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Swiss Watchmaker Swatch Is Seeking Million In Damages From Samsung In What It Says Is The Largestever Trademark Case Of Its Kind In The Uk | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:50 IST
Swatch's Legal Time Bomb: Battling Samsung over Trademark Battle
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Swiss watch giant Swatch is embroiled in a $170 million legal battle with Samsung, accusing the South Korean tech leader of presiding over digital copycats of its luxury timepieces on smartwatches. As the UK's largest-ever trademark lawsuit reaches its conclusion, London's High Court has already found Samsung liable for trademark infringement in 2022 related to third-party apps available on their devices.

The apps, replicating models from brands like Omega and Tissot, plunged Swatch into a comprehensive claim that might stretch beyond the UK and could spark similar actions against Samsung's U.S. subsidiary. A June court filing revealed that damages were pegged on hypothetical license fees across ten Swatch brands, reflecting the Swiss giant’s reputational value.

Despite digital advances in the watch industry, Swatch remains committed to exclusivity, choosing not to enter the smartwatch market—a stance echoed by Tissot CEO Sylvain Dolla, who warns that licensing its designs could dilute Swatch’s premium appeal. Swatch continues to champion limited availability, safeguarding its prestigious market position against commodity-like smartwatch offerings.

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