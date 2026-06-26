Tragic Accident in Himachal Pradesh: Six Dead as Milk Pickup Plunges into Gorge

Six individuals tragically lost their lives after a pickup truck transporting milk plummeted into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district. The unfortunate mishap took place in the Urman area under Taklech police outpost on Friday. Officials confirmed that all passengers aboard the vehicle perished instantly.

Local police and administrative teams promptly arrived at the scene and, with residents' assistance, successfully retrieved the bodies. These were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examinations. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to unveil the precise circumstances leading to this accident.

The deceased included Abhishek Sani, Layak Ram, Ashok Jain, the vehicle's driver, Nitin, Asha Kumari, and Yugal, all hailing from various villages. SDM Rampur Harsh Amrinder Singh Negi verified the incident, which has left the Kashapat, Taklech, and Aani communities in mourning.