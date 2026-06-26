BJP's Global Outreach: Nitin Nabin Connects with EU Diplomats

Nitin Nabin, the Bharatiya Janata Party's National President, held a significant interaction with mission heads from European Union countries as part of the 'KNOW BJP' initiative on Friday. The meeting, which included representatives from Slovakia, Romania, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, and more, aimed to familiarize international diplomats with the BJP's ethos.

The BJP articulated in a press statement that this interaction was crucial for conveying the party's journey, core ideology, organizational structure, and governance models to the diplomatic community. This initiative follows the BJP's efforts in May when Nitin Nabin engaged with envoys from 12 countries at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

During these interactions, Nabin detailed the party's ideological foundations of cultural nationalism and integral humanism while emphasizing the BJP's commitment to inclusive governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'KNOW BJP' initiative, launched by former President JP Nadda on the party's 43rd foundation day, continues to build upon cross-border political dialogues.