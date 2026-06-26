Tragedy Strikes: Power Line Accident Claims Lives During Muharram Procession

A devastating incident unfolded during a Muharram procession in Hatnara village, Ratlam, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives and injuries to several others. On Thursday night, a Tazia came into contact with an overhead high-tension power line, causing chaos and panic as sparks flew through the air.

Typically, the power supply is disconnected during the procession to ensure safety, but this year, officials failed to take this precaution, leading to the deadly accident. Injured individuals were swiftly transported to the Medical Hospital in Ratlam, with five in critical condition and receiving ongoing treatment.

The procession drew over 200 participants, including villagers from nearby areas, when the Tazia struck the 11kV line. The accident prompted law enforcement to deploy additional forces and initiate a thorough investigation. Additional SP Rakesh Pendro was on the scene, gathering crucial details for the ongoing inquiry.