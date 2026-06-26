Muharram: A Reflection on Sacrifice and Unity

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended greetings on Muharram, emphasizing its significance as a day of reflection on sacrifice, truth, and justice. Muharram, marking Imam Hussain's martyrdom, is observed with solemn processions by Shia Muslims who recall the historic Battle of Karbala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:27 IST
Muharram: A Reflection on Sacrifice and Unity
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On the occasion of Muharram, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his wishes, urging citizens to embrace compassion and social justice. He highlighted the day as a time to reflect on the historical sacrifices made for truth and righteousness, particularly the legacy of Imam Hussain.

Referencing Mahatma Gandhi, Kharge remarked, "Winning victory while being oppressed, this I learned from Imam Hussain." He called for a commitment to the principles of love, brotherhood, justice, and mutual harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed greetings on Muharram, noting that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain inspires steadfastness in the pursuit of truth and justice. Modi emphasized the enduring power of courage and conviction associated with this day.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, peaks on the 10th day, known as the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in 680 CE at Karbala. Shia Muslims mark the day with mourning, while Sunni Muslims fast. In Jammu and Kashmir and across India, large processions underscore the day's significance.

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