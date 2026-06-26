Mission: Ghazipur – Tackling Delhi's Towering Trash Challenge

Delhi's Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood reviews progress at the sprawling Ghazipur landfill. Efforts to tackle the towering garbage heap are intensifying, with a mission-mode approach incorporating phase-wise biomining and detailed action plans, emphasizing accountability and regular monitoring in pursuit of eliminating Delhi's towering legacy waste challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:18 IST
Mission: Ghazipur – Tackling Delhi's Towering Trash Challenge
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood (Photo: @MCD_Delhi/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Ashish Sood, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Ghazipur Landfill, focusing on the progress of ongoing waste remediation efforts. Senior municipal officials and the executing agency joined him in the review. The site, spanning nearly 70 acres since 1984, has grown to a formidable height following challenges in waste management.

Under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, a mission-mode strategy aims to eradicate Delhi's landfill sites. Biomining operations began in November 2022, with Phase-I addressing 30 lakh metric tonnes of waste, although just 13.90 lakh metric tonnes were processed. The process accelerated significantly post-February 2025, with Phase-II already having processed 24 lakh metric tonnes.

Recently, operational bottlenecks were identified during inspections. The ongoing influx of fresh waste, 2,400-2,500 metric tonnes daily, hampers progress. Meanwhile, inert material disposal has been streamlined to NTPC Eco Park. Minister Sood urges increased biomining capacity to 12,000 metric tonnes daily by July 2026, ensuring regular reviews and emphasizing permanent solutions for waste management.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026