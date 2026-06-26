Mission: Ghazipur – Tackling Delhi's Towering Trash Challenge

Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Ashish Sood, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Ghazipur Landfill, focusing on the progress of ongoing waste remediation efforts. Senior municipal officials and the executing agency joined him in the review. The site, spanning nearly 70 acres since 1984, has grown to a formidable height following challenges in waste management.

Under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, a mission-mode strategy aims to eradicate Delhi's landfill sites. Biomining operations began in November 2022, with Phase-I addressing 30 lakh metric tonnes of waste, although just 13.90 lakh metric tonnes were processed. The process accelerated significantly post-February 2025, with Phase-II already having processed 24 lakh metric tonnes.

Recently, operational bottlenecks were identified during inspections. The ongoing influx of fresh waste, 2,400-2,500 metric tonnes daily, hampers progress. Meanwhile, inert material disposal has been streamlined to NTPC Eco Park. Minister Sood urges increased biomining capacity to 12,000 metric tonnes daily by July 2026, ensuring regular reviews and emphasizing permanent solutions for waste management.