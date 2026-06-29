Revered Rituals: Deva Snana Purnima Celebrations in Puri

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined thousands of devotees in Puri for the grand Deva Snana Purnima, a sacred bathing ceremony of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. The festival involves the ceremonial cleansing of the deities with 108 pots of water, followed by a period of seclusion known as 'Anavasara'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:08 IST
Revered Rituals: Deva Snana Purnima Celebrations in Puri
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan graced the Deva Snana Purnima festivities in Puri on Monday, joining countless worshippers witnessing the sacred bathing of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. This traditional ritual, entrenched in centuries of devotion, marks a divine spectacle, drawing visitors from across the nation.

Devotees flood Puri every year to partake in the Snana Yatra. One pilgrim expressed her joy, saying, 'Seeing Lord Jagannath is a blissful experience. The Snana Yatra signals the Lord's appearance festival, and witnessing this grand procession fills us with immense joy.'

Security was bolstered by Odisha Police in anticipation of large crowds for Deva Snana Purnima, with extensive deployments including 79 platoons, Quick Action Teams, and sophisticated surveillance measures. The deities undergo ritualistic bathing on this day, adorned in Gajanan Besa, and subsequently enter a seclusion phase known as 'Anavasara' before their participation in the much-anticipated Rath Yatra.

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