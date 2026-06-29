CBSE Debunks Student's Revaluation Claims as Inaccurate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has countered recent allegations by Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava regarding irregularities in his revaluation results, branding them as “factually incorrect” and a “blatant lie.” According to CBSE’s official statement, Shrivastava’s social media claims about minimal mark changes in two subjects and unchanged Physics scores are misleading, as his Physics score actually rose by nine marks post-revaluation.

CBSE further clarified that 99.7% of revaluation applications have already been processed, with the remaining cases in their final review stages. Results of the pending applications will be released shortly. The board highlighted that the revaluation process for 2025 commenced on June 27 and concluded by July 11.

Earlier, Shrivastava captured media attention after an 'X' post alleged a swap of his Physics answer sheet with another student's, sparking heated discussions about CBSE’s evaluation practices. On June 21, CBSE announced that over 87% of revaluation and verification requests had been processed, with assurances that the remaining outcomes would follow in phases.

In a post on X, CBSE reassured students of the phased release of remaining Class XII Verification and re-evaluation outcomes, aiming for a swift and complete conclusion of the process soon.