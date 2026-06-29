CBSE Denies Claims of Discrepancies in Class XII Revaluation Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that results for over 99.7% of applications for verification and re-evaluation of the Class XII Examination have been declared. The board assured that the remaining results are soon to be released. This follows similar timelines as last year's process.

CBSE responded to allegations made by student Vedant Shrivastava about irregularities in his revaluation results. Shrivastava claimed on social media that his scores minimally increased, particularly in Physics. However, CBSE clarified that his Physics marks actually increased by nine upon re-evaluation, dispelling concerns of alleged discrepancies.

Earlier in May, Shrivastava's claims regarding the swapping of his Physics answer sheet created a stir online. CBSE reiterated its commitment to transparency, revealing that over 87% of applications had been processed by June 21, with the remaining results expected to be finalized in phases shortly. The board maintains a phased and thorough release approach.