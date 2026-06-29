Punjab Government Faces Deadline for Religious Law Amendment

The Punjab Government has been given a one-month ultimatum by the Akal Takht to amend the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, to align with Sikh sentiments. This directive came after all Sikh MLAs and Cabinet Ministers in Punjab were summoned to address issues arising from the anti-sacrilege law.

During the assembly at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Sikh leaders unanimously committed to adjusting the legislation in accordance with religious sentiments. Following discussions, there was a consensus among MLAs and ministers to revisit and re-amend the contentious Act. This comes in response to five specific calls made during proceedings aimed at ensuring the amendment reflects the community's expectations.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared that all Aam Aadmi Party MLAs would present themselves at the Akal Takht, highlighting the supreme authority of this religious seat in Sikhism. The Akal Takht has sought clarity on the passage of a law with significant religious implications without prior consultation.

The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, passed unanimously in the Punjab Assembly on April 13, modifies the 2008 Principal Act. This new law mandates life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy involving sacrilege intended to disrupt peace or communal harmony, accompanied by fines ranging from Rs 5 to 20 lakh.

Moreover, it stipulates a prison term of up to 20 years for sacrilege offences, with financial penalties between Rs 2 to 10 lakh. For other offences within the Act, except sacrilege, violators face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. The primary goal of this legislation is to impose severe penalties for sacrilege-related crimes.

The law also instructs the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to maintain a detailed Central Register about the Saroops of Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib, including unique identification numbers, printing, and distribution records, ensuring their safe custody and adherence to Sikh Rehat Maryada. Custodians are mandated to report any incidents of damage or misconduct promptly.

Previously, in 2025, the AAP government introduced the Punjab Prevention of Offences against Holy Scriptures Bill, which was sent to a Select Committee. Multiple attempts, including by the BJP-Akali Dal and Congress, aimed to impose life imprisonment for sacrilege offences.

This development surfaces ahead of the crucial 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, where the ruling Aam Aadmi Party seeks to consolidate its power in the state after setbacks in Delhi.