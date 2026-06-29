Uttarakhand's Pioneering Role in Nation-wide UCC Adoption

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commended West Bengal for its initiative to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a move that signifies broader national adoption of the policy. Dhami reminisced about Uttarakhand's pioneering stance on UCC, emphasizing its role model status for other states, including Madhya Pradesh, which seeks guidance from Uttarakhand's UCC framework.

In his remarks, CM Dhami reiterated his belief that Uttarakhand is the 'Gangotri' of UCC, predicting widespread benefits across states in India. He noted that even nations considered developed, as well as those with Muslim majorities, have similar legal frameworks, underscoring UCC's objective of promoting equality and justice without targeting any community.

Following West Bengal's announcement by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari of constituting a committee for UCC implementation, the procedure will draw upon the experiences of Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Assam. The UCC Bill aims to create a uniform legal framework on issues like marriage and divorce, reflecting a key BJP manifesto promise.