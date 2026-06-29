Uttarakhand's Pioneering Role in Nation-wide UCC Adoption

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praises West Bengal for considering the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implementation, reflecting its growing national acceptance. Dhami highlights Madhya Pradesh's request for UCC drafts from Uttarakhand, while West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari outlines procedural steps for UCC adoption similar to other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:06 IST
Uttarakhand's Pioneering Role in Nation-wide UCC Adoption
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commended West Bengal for its initiative to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a move that signifies broader national adoption of the policy. Dhami reminisced about Uttarakhand's pioneering stance on UCC, emphasizing its role model status for other states, including Madhya Pradesh, which seeks guidance from Uttarakhand's UCC framework.

In his remarks, CM Dhami reiterated his belief that Uttarakhand is the 'Gangotri' of UCC, predicting widespread benefits across states in India. He noted that even nations considered developed, as well as those with Muslim majorities, have similar legal frameworks, underscoring UCC's objective of promoting equality and justice without targeting any community.

Following West Bengal's announcement by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari of constituting a committee for UCC implementation, the procedure will draw upon the experiences of Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Assam. The UCC Bill aims to create a uniform legal framework on issues like marriage and divorce, reflecting a key BJP manifesto promise.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

Ethiopia’s HIV Progress Has a Co-Infection Blind Spot

Schools Are Rushing Into AI: Here’s What They’re Missing

Can Strong Governance Shield Africa from the Social Costs of Global Volatility?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026