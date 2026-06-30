Delhi Metro Unveils Eco-Friendly Hub at Patel Chowk

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today inaugurated the Delhi Ridge Interpretation Centre (DRIC) at Patel Chowk Metro Station, marking a notable milestone in environmental education. The center aims to highlight the unique ecological features of the Delhi Ridge, often termed the city's "green lungs," while raising public awareness of its crucial environmental significance.

Esteemed guests including Chandra Prakash Goyal, Chairman of the Central Empowered Committee under the Union Ministry of Environment, along with Dr. P Vishwakannan, Chief Conservator of Forests, and Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, attended the event. Goyal hailed the centre as an important landmark for those keen to explore the history and heritage of Delhi's Ridge and expressed optimism about forthcoming positive developments showcased at the centre.

The center, established as per directives of the Supreme Court and recommendations from the Central Empowered Committee, welcomes visitors from Tuesday to Sunday between 10:00 AM and 04:00 PM. Entry is priced at Rs. 11/- for those not taking the metro, available at the customer care counter at Patel Chowk Metro Station. Group bookings can be coordinated via email, emphasizing the Centre's role in fostering urban environmental awareness.