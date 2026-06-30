Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship, Striking Down Trump Order

The US Supreme Court reaffirmed birthright citizenship for all children born in the US, invalidating a Trump executive order. The ruling extends citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment, sparking reactions from civil rights groups and emphasizing the ongoing legal discourse surrounding immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:54 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship, Striking Down Trump Order
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The United States Supreme Court has struck down a controversial executive order by former President Donald Trump, which sought to challenge birthright citizenship for children born on U.S. soil. The court unanimously sided with upholding the Fourteenth Amendment, maintaining that children born in the country, regardless of their parents' immigration status, are entitled to automatic citizenship.

Dissent came from conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil M. Gorsuch, and Samuel A. Alito Jr., while Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh joined the majority, citing federal law as the basis for his decision rather than constitutional grounds. The ruling reinforces the precedent set by United States v. Wong Kim Ark and signifies a significant legal and political setback for policies aimed at restricting immigration.

Reactions have streamed in from various corners, with civil rights organizations celebrating the court's decision. Deborah Fleischaker of UnidosUS heralded it as a "huge relief" for immigrant communities. The ruling challenges one of Trump's key campaign issues of ending so-called 'birth tourism' and signals ongoing debates over immigration law and constitutional rights in America.

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