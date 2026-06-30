Tensions Rise as Paris Bans Iranian Opposition Rally Amid Threats

French Authorities Banned A Major Rally By The Parisbased Ncri Iranian Opposition After Security Services Warned Of A Heightened Threat From Rival Monarchist Activists

Amid heightened security concerns, French authorities have canceled an NCRI Iranian opposition rally in Paris. The decision follows intelligence assessments indicating a rising threat from rival monarchist activists.

The scheduled June 20 protest was called off by Paris police citing a particularly tense national and international context and potential risk for violence.

An ongoing conflict between the PMOI and Iranian monarchists, who support Reza Pahlavi, is behind the contentious atmosphere. Concerns over potential monarchist-linked threats played a key role in the decision.