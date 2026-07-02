RSS Chief: Partition 'Displaced Persons' are 'Struggling Warriors'

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asserted that those who migrated to India during the Partition should be described as 'displaced persons' instead of 'refugees'.

Addressing the 75th anniversary of Sindhu Education Society in Nagpur, Bhagwat lauded their decision to choose faith and country over wealth.

Bhagwat criticized how politics fosters envy and elaborated on the real aim of education, emphasizing perseverance and living for others as outlined in the Bhagavad Gita.