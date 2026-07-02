Ronaldo vs. Modric: Battle of Legends in World Cup Clash

As the FIFA World Cup's round of 32 approaches, football fans are set for an electrifying contest between Portugal and Croatia, with the spotlight on two legendary figures: Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric. Both players, who shared a successful stint at Real Madrid, are defying age expectations at 41 and 40, respectively.

Portuguese head coach Roberto Martinez, speaking with Goal.com, praised both icons, emphasizing that 'age is just a number' for them. He noted their remarkable longevity and global influence while stressing their critical roles as leaders. Martinez highlighted the challenge ahead, stating the team's readiness despite the forecasted high temperatures in Canada.

Ronaldo and Modric's hunger for a FIFA World Cup title, which remains elusive, adds to the stakes of this clash. Their performance in the tournament has been modest, with Ronaldo scoring only in the match against Uzbekistan and Modric contributing just one assist. Nonetheless, their legacy and influence continue to inspire future generations.