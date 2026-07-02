NATO's European Allies Step Up Amid U.S. Defense Reductions
At the upcoming Ankara summit, NATO will announce that European members have largely filled the defense gaps left by the U.S., which is reducing its military commitments. This reduction aims to end reliance on U.S. forces due to potential simultaneous conflicts, though strategic bombers remain a critical gap.
NATO is poised to reveal at its Ankara summit that European allies have made significant strides in filling defense gaps caused by U.S. withdrawals, according to a NATO source. These upcoming announcements highlight the alliance's evolving dynamics in maintaining military strength.
Strategic bombers remain a concern with the U.S. offering only one aircraft, down from two. The U.S. disclosed in May its decision to reduce military commitments to NATO, sparking concern as leaders prepare for a crucial summit on July 7-8 in Ankara. This move is part of a broader strategy to mitigate dependence on U.S. forces amid potential global conflicts, according to NATO's top commander.
European allies have responded swiftly, addressing many gaps left by the U.S. However, specifics remain scarce. The reduction affects fighter jets, drones, and ships, posing unique challenges. The commitment change includes fewer fighter jets, fewer drones, and strategic bombers, further straining the alliance already under pressure.