Pune Embraces Next-Gen Transit: Metro Line 3 Set to Revolutionize Urban Mobility

Pune Metro Line 3 is set to enhance urban mobility with its 750-volt DC third-rail electrification system, joining elite Indian cities in next-gen metro infrastructure. Key benefits include shorter waiting times, greater reliability, and a visually simplified skyline. The line will drastically reduce commute times when fully operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:18 IST
Pune Embraces Next-Gen Transit: Metro Line 3 Set to Revolutionize Urban Mobility
Pune Metro Line image (Photo/Puneri Metro). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Pune is on the brink of a transportation revolution as Metro Line 3 nears commercial operations, aligning the city with a select group of Indian urban centers that use advanced 750-volt DC third-rail systems. The 23-km Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar corridor marks the city's debut with this globally recognized power supply technology for frequent urban transit.

Third-rail technology is already in use in parts of Kolkata Metro and Bengaluru's Namma Metro, valued for its compact design and efficiency. This system eliminates the need for overhead wires and masts, presenting a cleaner urban aesthetic. The benefits are clear: high reliability, reduced visual clutter, and decreased maintenance needs.

Commuters can expect shorter wait times and a more reliable service. Connecting Hinjawadi's IT hub with key urban centers, Pune Metro Line 3 enhances infrastructure integration without overhead wiring disruptions. Coupled with Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC), the line will support high-frequency operations and future upgrades, offering significant improvements for commuters.

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