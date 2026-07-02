Pune Murder Mystery: Police Reenact Crime, Unraveling Accused's Moves

Pune Rural Police took Siya Goyal to an open ground for crime scene reconstruction in the murder case of Ketan Agarwal. Accused's father claims no interrogation occurred during the police visit. Earlier, the police reenacted the crime at Lohagad Fort, using a dummy matching the victim's weight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:48 IST
Pune Murder Mystery: Police Reenact Crime, Unraveling Accused's Moves
Accused Siya Goyal arrested by police in Ketan Agarwal murder case (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Pune Rural Police, on Thursday morning, escorted accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in Pune City's Lullanagar area. This site allegedly served as a rehearsal ground for her and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary to plan the murder of Ketan Agarwal, who was later pushed from Lohagad Fort. In a separate development, police recovered clothes from Siya Goyal's residence that she reportedly wore on the day of the incident.

Speaking to the media, Praveen Goyal, the father of the accused, stated that police did not question him during their visit to their residence, which lasted about 30-45 minutes. 'The police were at the house today, but we did not interact. I was advised by doctors to rest due to my deteriorating health and cannot comment on the case,' he mentioned.

Earlier, Pune Police took Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort to recreate the murder scene using a weight-similar dummy to match that of the victim. Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Kumar explained, 'We took Chetan for scene reconstruction where he revealed the day's events. The dummy was crucial in visualizing the crime as per Ketan's weight.'

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