Remand Hearing for Key Accused in Ram Mandir Donation Theft

The Uttar Pradesh police are advancing a critical phase of their investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft, seeking a remand for Avinash Shukla, a significant suspect. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, amid a backdrop of controversies surrounding the purported misappropriation of funds intended for the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Previously, a team helmed by Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar conducted a thorough inquiry at Shukla's Ayodhya residence, compiling key evidence. After an initial FIR was filed on June 25, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has received a 15-day extension to delve deeper into the allegations, widening its scope to ensure a meticulous scrutiny of the facts.

This ongoing investigation arises amid claims made by ex-SP MLA Pawan Pandey suggesting an embezzlement of Rs 7 to 7.5 crore. The legal case encompasses multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, directing a sharp focus on accountability. In parallel, former Trust figures, including Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, have resigned, further accelerating the probe's depth and breadth.