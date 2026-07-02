Remand Hearing for Key Accused in Ram Mandir Donation Theft

The Uttar Pradesh police seek remand of Avinash Shukla, pivotal in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple donation theft case. With the SIT's investigation timeline extended by 15 days, authorities aim to scrutinize all angles of the alleged embezzlement to ensure thorough accountability and maintain devotees' trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:16 IST
Remand Hearing for Key Accused in Ram Mandir Donation Theft
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Uttar Pradesh police are advancing a critical phase of their investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft, seeking a remand for Avinash Shukla, a significant suspect. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, amid a backdrop of controversies surrounding the purported misappropriation of funds intended for the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Previously, a team helmed by Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar conducted a thorough inquiry at Shukla's Ayodhya residence, compiling key evidence. After an initial FIR was filed on June 25, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has received a 15-day extension to delve deeper into the allegations, widening its scope to ensure a meticulous scrutiny of the facts.

This ongoing investigation arises amid claims made by ex-SP MLA Pawan Pandey suggesting an embezzlement of Rs 7 to 7.5 crore. The legal case encompasses multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, directing a sharp focus on accountability. In parallel, former Trust figures, including Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, have resigned, further accelerating the probe's depth and breadth.

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