Outrage Over Demolition of Historic Gurdwara in Pakistan

BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has strongly criticized the reported demolition of a 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan, describing the act as 'highly reprehensible' and a reflection of the Pakistani government's negligence toward religious minorities.

Lovely argued that the demolition symbolizes a broader pattern of disrespect towards minority religious sites in Pakistan, calling the incident a 'violation of international norms' for protecting historic structures. He highlighted the Indian government's immediate response under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding action against those responsible.

Granthi Sahib Sardar Balbir Singh from Pathankot, alongside Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, joined the chorus of condemnation, emphasizing the sacred nature of gurdwaras for all faiths and urging severe punishment for the culprits. India's Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the vandalism, labeling it a 'targeted act' and demanding a prompt investigation into the matter.