Historic Gurdwara Demolition in Pakistan Sparks Outrage

The demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan, has ignited a firestorm of criticism among Indian leaders and religious figures. BJP leader Tarun Chugh described the incident as a deliberate effort to erase minority heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the act and demanded the Gurdwara's reconstruction along with guarantees for the Sikh community's safety.

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has urged urgent action from PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the issue. He highlighted the religious significance of the demolished site for Sikhs and called for immediate rebuilding efforts.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also voiced strong condemnation, pointing out Pakistan's contradictory stance on minority protection. He expressed gratitude to the Indian government for acknowledging the incident. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the demolition represents a distressing pattern of targeted attacks on religious minorities in Pakistan.