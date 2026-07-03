Chhattisgarh Shines at World Yogasana Championships Amid Leadership Transition

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was present at the swearing-in ceremony for Sanjay Agarwal, the newly appointed Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission. CM Sai emphasized the significance of this leadership change as part of the state's commitment to advancing yoga education and training. Addressing reporters on Thursday, CM Sai expressed hope that Agarwal's extensive experience, particularly with Patanjali Peeth, will lead to broader integration of yoga into daily life among Chhattisgarh residents.

In related news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized India's outstanding achievements at the inaugural World Yogasana Championships on June 28. The event, held at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, saw Indian athletes capturing a total of 114 medals, of which 102 were gold. These results not only reinforced India's dominance in the sport but also spotlighted the international appeal of yoga, with competitors from 78 nations.

Participants from Oman, Jordan, Iran, and the UAE further illustrated yoga's burgeoning profile in the Middle East. The International Day of Yoga, celebrated on June 21, underscored yoga's role in promoting 'Healthy Ageing'. Prime Minister Modi, hosting the main event in Kolkata, stressed the importance of active living at all ages. The annual observance, established by the UN Assembly upon India’s proposal, highlights global interest in yoga.