The Tea Express Brews Hope: Empowering the Differently-Abled in Raipur

In Raipur, the heart of Chhattisgarh, a unique tea stall stands as a testament to empowerment and opportunity. 'The Tea Express', founded by Girja Jalchatri, a resident of Shanti Nagar, is not just a business; it's a mission to provide meaningful employment to specially-abled individuals.

Jalchatri recounted her challenges, revealing how she overcame self-doubt and societal stigma to establish her entrepreneurial venture. Her journey towards empowerment began at the Women's Polytechnic College in Baron Bazar, where interaction with other specially-abled individuals fueled her drive to make a difference.

Collaborating with Samarth Charitable Trust, Jalchatri expanded her vision. Now, a team of ten, predominantly from the Divyang category, operates the stall. Employees like Surekha Sonkar attest to the transformative power of this initiative, gaining financial independence and confidence as part of the team.

Advocate Ranjeesh Jha lauds the project, highlighting its role in fostering dignity and inclusion within the community. He notes the collaborative efforts of the government and advocates' association in supporting this vital social enterprise, which continuously proves that a sense of service and love enriches every customer interaction at the stall.