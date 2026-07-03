Tragic Quarry Collapse in Bengaluru: Demands for Justice and Compensation

In a heart-wrenching incident, a stone quarry collapse in Bengaluru's Madapattana claimed the lives of eight workers, among them Dharmesh Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh. While operating as a blast machine operator for five years, his sudden demise has left his family, particularly his father, Lal Singh, demanding answers. The family reportedly learned of the incident not through official channels but from co-workers, raising concerns about communication lapses from the authorities.

A relative emphasized the family's demands for a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and adequate compensation for their loss. They are also urging for the safe return of Singh's body to his hometown in Pendra. The tragic incident highlights the dangerous conditions faced by daily-wage laborers at the stone crusher site, where boulders suddenly collapsed, trapping the workers underneath.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge confirmed the fatalities and mentioned that officials from the Mines and Geology Department and the Home Department are currently assessing the situation. He indicated that most of the deceased hailed from other states, fostering a need for a detailed report to understand the tragic events better and to prevent future occurrences.