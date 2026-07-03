Channi's Call to Lead: Rising Tensions in Punjab Congress

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sparked fresh tensions within the Punjab Congress by gathering supporters in Morinda, publicly advocating for his leadership in the state party. Despite speculation about his potential to be the Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) chief, the Congress High Command recently appointed him as the head of the state's election campaign committee.

During the meeting, party leaders such as Tarsem Singh DC expressed discontent with the current PCC Chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, stating that the public does not support his leadership. They insisted on Channi being the preferred choice as Punjab’s CM, underscoring a growing push for leadership change within the party.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced new appointments ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. While Channi has been tasked with the campaign committee, other leaders like Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Amar Singh have been assigned pivotal roles. The move comes amid intensified preparations from rival parties like the BJP, which plans to contest all assembly seats independently.