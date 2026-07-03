Channi's Call to Lead: Rising Tensions in Punjab Congress

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, now leading the election campaign, held a meeting with supporters urging his leadership over the Punjab Congress. Amidst calls for him to be the next CM candidate, the Congress Party announced organizational changes for the 2027 elections, retaining Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as PCC President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:49 IST
Channi's Call to Lead: Rising Tensions in Punjab Congress
Congress leaders at Charanjit Channi's residence in Morinda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sparked fresh tensions within the Punjab Congress by gathering supporters in Morinda, publicly advocating for his leadership in the state party. Despite speculation about his potential to be the Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) chief, the Congress High Command recently appointed him as the head of the state's election campaign committee.

During the meeting, party leaders such as Tarsem Singh DC expressed discontent with the current PCC Chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, stating that the public does not support his leadership. They insisted on Channi being the preferred choice as Punjab’s CM, underscoring a growing push for leadership change within the party.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced new appointments ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. While Channi has been tasked with the campaign committee, other leaders like Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Amar Singh have been assigned pivotal roles. The move comes amid intensified preparations from rival parties like the BJP, which plans to contest all assembly seats independently.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026