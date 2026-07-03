Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Protection for Threatened Judge in Landmark Mob Lynching Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has mandated protection for Judge Tabassum Khan, following threats after convicting 14 individuals in a 2022 mob lynching case. The court called for affidavits detailing actions against those inciting fear. Protection measures are to be coordinated by the Superintendent of Police, Narmadapuram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 16:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Protection for Threatened Judge in Landmark Mob Lynching Case
MP High Court (File Photo / official website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has intervened to provide security for Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan, who faced threats after delivering a conviction in a high-profile mob lynching case. Judge Khan sentenced 14 individuals to life on June 12 for the lynching of a man on August 3, 2022, amid allegations of cow smuggling.

A suo motu petition concerning the safety of judicial officers prompted a division bench comprising Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh to address the issue. The bench characterized the threats as a grave concern and directed the Additional Advocate General to ensure swift action from the Director General of Police and the Principal Secretary (Home). Affidavits outlining the measures taken to identify and prosecute those responsible for threatening Judge Khan are required within three days.

Emphasizing the importance of judicial independence, the court ordered interim protection for Judge Khan by the Superintendent of Police, Narmadapuram. The authorities are also tasked with providing updates on actions against those instilling fear. An FIR has already been lodged, and further proceedings are scheduled for July 9.

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