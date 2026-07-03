Rudraprayag Authorities to Enforce Strict Conduct in Kedarnath Yatra

Rudraprayag's administration warns horse and mule operators against misbehavior during the Kedarnath Yatra. District Magistrate Vishal Mishra emphasizes courtesy toward pilgrims, citing reports of misconduct. Police verification and registration are mandated. Non-compliance may result in legal action, ensuring pilgrims' dignity and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:29 IST
Rudraprayag Authorities to Enforce Strict Conduct in Kedarnath Yatra
Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to concerns over misconduct during the Kedarnath Yatra, Rudraprayag's District Magistrate Vishal Mishra declared firm measures against any misbehavior by horse and mule operators or porters. Mishra stressed the necessity for these service providers to conduct themselves with respect and courtesy toward pilgrims.

Despite the yatra's overall smooth progression, the administration addressed a handful of complaints about inappropriate actions by operators and hawkers. Mishra announced that those found guilty of misbehavior will face legal consequences, urging all service providers to comply with mandatory police verifications and registrations.

The district authority underscored that registered service providers must maintain high conduct standards, with stringent actions awaiting non-compliance. Mishra's directive aims to preserve the sanctity of the yatra and ensure pilgrim safety while navigating the trek to Kedarnath.

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